Kamra and Varma hailed for chemistry in 'Matka King'

Kamra auditioned twice, 'Matka King' praised

Kamra shared that she had to audition twice for her part, as director Nagraj Manjule was initially unsure if she could pull off a Parsi character.

Her determination paid off, winning over both Manjule and viewers.

The show also stars Sai Tamhankar and Gulshan Grover and is earning positive reviews, especially for its lead pair's performances.