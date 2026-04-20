Kamra and Varma hailed for chemistry in 'Matka King'
Entertainment
Kritika Kamra and Vijay Varma are getting a lot of love for their chemistry in the new Amazon Prime series, Matka King.
Kamra called working with Varma "creatively fulfilling," praising his sharp acting skills and dedication to their scenes.
Varma appreciated how Kamra pushed him to do better, saying their teamwork was built on mutual respect.
Kamra auditioned twice, 'Matka King' praised
Kamra shared that she had to audition twice for her part, as director Nagraj Manjule was initially unsure if she could pull off a Parsi character.
Her determination paid off, winning over both Manjule and viewers.
The show also stars Sai Tamhankar and Gulshan Grover and is earning positive reviews, especially for its lead pair's performances.