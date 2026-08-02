Kamra cancels Whitefield shows and shifts Bengaluru gigs to Koramangala
Entertainment
Kunal Kamra, the stand-up comic, shifted his Bengaluru gigs from Whitefield to Koramangala's Underground Comedy Club after a Hindutva group accused him of disrespecting Hindu deities and pushed for a ban.
He and organizers canceled the Whitefield shows on Sunday, August 2, 2026, and let police know about the change.
Activists seek to block Koramangala shows
Kamra assured fans on X, formerly Twitter, that refunds would be issued for canceled tickets and encouraged everyone to rebook at the new venue.
He even invited critics for a debate on "comedy and culture," but only senior journalist Aakar Patel showed up.
Now, activists are trying to block the Koramangala shows too, though government sources say they won't be stopped.