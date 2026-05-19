Kamra to star in Mukherjee's 'Dumbbell' shooting June 2026
Kritika Kamra, following the success of Matka King, which has been announced for a second season, is set to star in Pushaan Mukherjee's drama Dumbbell.
Shooting starts in June 2026, and this film is a big shift for her: she'll be taking on a demanding role both physically and emotionally.
Kamra was drawn to the film's different world and has already started preparing.
Industry folks are calling it a major moment for her career, showing off just how versatile she can be.
Kamra married Kapur at Bandra home
Away from the spotlight, Kritika recently married Gaurav Kapur on March 11, 2026.
The ceremony was intimate at their Bandra home in Mumbai with close friends and family.
Their relationship had stayed mostly private until now, making the quiet celebration feel extra special.