Kamra to star in Mukherjee's 'Dumbbell' shooting June 2026 Entertainment May 19, 2026

Kritika Kamra, following the success of Matka King, which has been announced for a second season, is set to star in Pushaan Mukherjee's drama Dumbbell.

Shooting starts in June 2026, and this film is a big shift for her: she'll be taking on a demanding role both physically and emotionally.

Kamra was drawn to the film's different world and has already started preparing.

Industry folks are calling it a major moment for her career, showing off just how versatile she can be.