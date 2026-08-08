Kanagaraj makes acting debut in 'DC' with Sun NXT
Entertainment
Lokesh Kanagaraj, usually behind the camera, steps into the spotlight for his acting debut in DC, a romantic action thriller.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran and featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, the film has been acquired by Sun NXT for post-theatrical streaming, though we're still waiting on an official release date.
'DC' opens strong with 5.70cr worldwide
DC reimagines the classic Devdas story with crime and action twists.
The film opened strong, earning ₹5.70 crore worldwide on day 1, ₹4.7 crore just from India, with Tamil audiences making up a big chunk.
If you missed it in theaters, this might be your chance to catch what everyone's been talking about.