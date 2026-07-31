Kanagaraj makes acting debut in Matheswaran's 'DC' as trailer drops

Acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj is stepping in front of the camera for the first time with DC, a new film by Arun Matheswaran.

The trailer just dropped, giving us a peek at a fast-paced story about Devadas (played by Kanagaraj), who finds himself caught between danger, complicated relationships, and tough choices.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy join him as Chandra and Parvathi.