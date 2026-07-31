Kanagaraj makes acting debut in Matheswaran's 'DC' as trailer drops
Acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj is stepping in front of the camera for the first time with DC, a new film by Arun Matheswaran.
The trailer just dropped, giving us a peek at a fast-paced story about Devadas (played by Kanagaraj), who finds himself caught between danger, complicated relationships, and tough choices.
Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy join him as Chandra and Parvathi.
'DC' centers on accused Devadas
Devadas is on the run after being accused of murder, only to get pulled into more trouble involving stolen weapons.
As things spiral, his bond with Chandra faces betrayal and sacrifice, while Parvathi brings some brief calm before more chaos hits.
DC is set to hit theaters on August 7 distributed by Dharma Productions. Definitely one to watch if you like intense dramas with a twist.