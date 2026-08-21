Kanagaraj's acting debut 'DC' crosses 100cr at global box office

Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, DC, just smashed past the ₹100 crore mark at the global box office, making it his first film to do so.

Released on August 7 and directed by Arun Matheswaran, this gritty Devdas-inspired action thriller also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.

Sun Pictures celebrated the big win with a post featuring Kanagaraj.