Kanagaraj's acting debut 'DC' crosses 100cr at global box office
Entertainment
Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, DC, just smashed past the ₹100 crore mark at the global box office, making it his first film to do so.
Released on August 7 and directed by Arun Matheswaran, this gritty Devdas-inspired action thriller also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.
Sun Pictures celebrated the big win with a post featuring Kanagaraj.
'DC' 92.7cr in 14 days
In just 14 days, DC has earned ₹92.7 crore (₹70.85 crore from India and ₹21.85 crore overseas), making it the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far, beating out Parasakthi's lifetime total.
The film stands out for its bold gangster twist on Devdas, strong performances, and Anirudh Ravichander's much-loved soundtrack.