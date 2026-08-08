Kanagaraj's acting debut 'DC' earns ₹5.70 cr on opening day
Entertainment
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, DC, got off to a good start, earning ₹5.70 crore worldwide on its first day (Friday).
The Tamil action drama, directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sun Pictures, hit screens in multiple languages across more than 3,500 shows and runs for 2 hours and 23 minutes.
'DC' Tamil version nets ₹2.60 cr
Most of DC's earnings came from the Tamil version with ₹2.60 crore net and strong theater turnout. The Telugu version did decently too, but the Hindi release saw low numbers.
Devadas navigates love and justice in a violent world, with his journey becoming intertwined with the lives of two women, both of whom have been affected by injustice.