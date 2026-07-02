Kanakaraj debuts onscreen as Devadas in 'DC' worldwide July 31 Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Lokesh Kanakaraj is stepping in front of the camera for the first time, starring as Devadas in DC, which drops worldwide on July 31.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran and backed by Sun Pictures, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana A K in key roles.