Kanakaraj debuts onscreen as Devadas in 'DC' worldwide July 31
Entertainment
Lokesh Kanakaraj is stepping in front of the camera for the first time, starring as Devadas in DC, which drops worldwide on July 31.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran and backed by Sun Pictures, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana A K in key roles.
Valentine's promo shows gritty gangster drama
The Valentine's Day promo set a gritty tone: think intense gangster drama with Devadas navigating violence, comforting Chandra (Gabbi), and making a dramatic escape.
The crew is stacked too: music by Anirudh, cinematography by Mukesh G, and dialogues from Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob.
Fun fact: Kanakaraj even trained in martial arts in Thailand to prep for this role.