Kanchi Singh files FIR after IndiGo offers ₹3,000 for missing bag
TV actor Kanchi Singh has filed a police complaint against IndiGo after her bag went missing on a Delhi-Mumbai flight.
She says the airline offered only ₹3,000 as compensation for a bag worth around ₹80,000—packed with her make-up kit, personal items, and important IDs.
How did this happen?
IndiGo staff asked Kanchi to check in her cabin bag at the gate because of limited overhead space.
When she landed in Mumbai, her bag never showed up at the carousel.
Despite following up for weeks, she got no clear answers from the airline and eventually went public to warn others about checking in valuables.
What's IndiGo saying?
According to the airline, the baggage was picked up by another customer in Mumbai, and they say they're cooperating with the investigation.
They've expressed regret that it still hasn't been found.