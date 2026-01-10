Charu Suri: Indian-American pianist makes Grammy waves

Charu Suri, a New Jersey-based pianist and composer, just scored a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album with her project Shayan. She's in the running alongside big names like Bela Fleck and Bob James & Dave Koz, and also appears on two other nominated albums—Siddhant Bhatia's Sounds of Kumbha and Flor Bromley's Herstory.

From Madurai roots to Princeton halls Growing up in Madurai, Charu was surrounded by Carnatic music thanks to her grandmother.

She found her love for piano in Nigeria, inspired by her dad's wide-ranging music—from Beethoven to Michael Jackson.

After intense training back in Chennai, she landed a scholarship at Princeton at just 17.

Blending East and West—With heart Charu's sound fuses Indian ragas with jazz and Western classical vibes—a mix shaped by family influences and global experiences.

At Princeton, she even composed for stars like Yo-Yo Ma.

Now based in New Jersey, she runs a music school while keeping up her own classical training online.