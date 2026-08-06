Kandula Jessie selected for Mission ShakthiSAT all-girls lunar cubesat

Jessie heads to New Delhi on August 23 for training before the big satellite launch at Sriharikota on October 11.

She earned her spot by completing online coursework, participating in a one-hour interview with scientists and program officials, and recording a short presentation.

Coming from a humble background (her dad is a carpenter), Jessie said her ultimate goal is to work in ISRO.

Her teacher Manimala played a key role in encouraging her passion for science and helping her join the program.