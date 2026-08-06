Kandula Jessie selected for Mission ShakthiSAT all-girls lunar cubesat
Kandula Jessie, a 14-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, is set to make history as part of Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first international all-girls lunar CubeSat project.
She's one of just 20 students picked from India out of close to 12,000 applications across 108 countries, and the only one representing her state.
Jessie to train in New Delhi
Jessie heads to New Delhi on August 23 for training before the big satellite launch at Sriharikota on October 11.
She earned her spot by completing online coursework, participating in a one-hour interview with scientists and program officials, and recording a short presentation.
Coming from a humble background (her dad is a carpenter), Jessie said her ultimate goal is to work in ISRO.
Her teacher Manimala played a key role in encouraging her passion for science and helping her join the program.