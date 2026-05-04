'Pathetic': Kangana blasts fake news about marrying Rahul Gandhi

The Emergency actor shared the meme on her Instagram Story and slammed the page for spreading false information. She wrote, "How pathetic is this fake news. No dignity for women even in politics. Shame on those who are spreading this fake news." The clarification came after several social media posts carried the fake statement. The unverified claim triggered debates, memes, and mixed reactions from users online.

Work-life balance

Meanwhile, on the work front

On the work front, Ranaut is currently busy with the sequel to her hit film Queen. Despite her shooting schedule, she has been attending Parliament sessions as a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. According to Mid-Day, she has been flying in and out of the city for Parliament sessions while juggling the filming. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and does not have a release date yet.