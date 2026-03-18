Kangana Ranaut calls 'KD's 'Sarke Chunar' new low in vulgarity
Kangana Ranaut, actor and BJP MP, criticized the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, calling it a "new low" in Bollywood-style vulgarity.
The Hindi version with Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt was released on March 15 but was quickly removed from YouTube after backlash over its suggestive content.
Kangana's comments on song get public reaction
Speaking to reporters/ANI, Kangana said that Bollywood has crossed all limits to achieve cheap PR tactics, urging for content restrictions so families can watch films together.
Her comments drew public reaction. Others like singer Armaan Malik and NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo echoed her concerns about the song's appropriateness.
On work front, Kangana is busy with upcoming film 'Tejas'
Kangana has appeared in films.
She is known for her bold takes on film industry issues, never one to shy away from controversy.