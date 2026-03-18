Kangana Ranaut calls 'KD's 'Sarke Chunar' new low in vulgarity Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Kangana Ranaut, actor and BJP MP, criticized the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, calling it a "new low" in Bollywood-style vulgarity.

The Hindi version with Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt was released on March 15 but was quickly removed from YouTube after backlash over its suggestive content.