Kangana Ranaut calls out AR Rahman for "prejudice" over Emergency snub Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to call composer AR Rahman "prejudiced and hateful" after she said he had refused to meet her about scoring music for her film Emergency, alleging she was told he didn't want to be part of a "propaganda film."

Kangana pushed back, saying Emergency "was called a masterpiece by all critics" and sharing that even opposition leaders praised it.

She also disagreed with Rahman's recent comments about communal bias in Bollywood.