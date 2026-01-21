Kangana Ranaut calls out AR Rahman for "prejudice" over Emergency snub
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to call composer AR Rahman "prejudiced and hateful" after she said he had refused to meet her about scoring music for her film Emergency, alleging she was told he didn't want to be part of a "propaganda film."
Kangana pushed back, saying Emergency "was called a masterpiece by all critics" and sharing that even opposition leaders praised it.
She also disagreed with Rahman's recent comments about communal bias in Bollywood.
What did Rahman actually say?
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman talked about power shifting from creatives to non-creatives in Bollywood and hinted at hearing rumors of communal bias—but said he hadn't faced any direct discrimination himself.
Industry veterans like Javed Akhtar and novelist Shobhaa De dismissed the idea of widespread bias, insisting talent is what matters most.
Meanwhile, Rahman's son Ameen stood by his dad, calling him "a legend for life."