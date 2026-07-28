Kangana Ranaut condemns CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took aim at the massive Gen Z-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026.

Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the rally drew around 50,000 people and ended with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.

Ranaut backed public backlash against protesters, pointing to alleged property damage and viral online posts.