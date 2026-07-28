Kangana Ranaut condemns CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took aim at the massive Gen Z-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the rally drew around 50,000 people and ended with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
Ranaut backed public backlash against protesters, pointing to alleged property damage and viral online posts.
Ranaut criticizes reels as students celebrate
On Instagram, Ranaut accused protesters of disrespecting leadership and using "filthy and abusive reels," calling their reels "puke-inducing" and "everything in each and every frame so jarring."
Still, the protest went global thanks to memes and reels shared by participants.
After Pradhan resigned, students celebrated with music, dancing, waving the tricolor, and climbing barricades, showing just how powerful youth-led movements can be online and offline.