Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Naseeruddin Shah over protests
What's the story
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Ranaut's remarks came after actor-singer Piyush Mishra questioned Shah's silence on the Jharkhand paper leak protests. In an Instagram Story, Ranaut reshared Mishra's comment and wrote, "Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai...lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar...ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon...Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain."
Controversy
Ranaut's stance on protests
Ranaut had been questioning the Gen Z-led protests, particularly objecting to videos from the protests in which some protestors allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah had earlier questioned the silence of many A-list celebrities about these student protests.
He had said, "They'll do it when their conscience tells them to."
Criticism
Mishra slams Shah over silence
Mishra, surrounded by the protesting students in Jharkhand, slammed Shah for his silence.
He said, "There is something weighing heavily on my mind. During the CJP protests, Naseer Sahab remarked that the film industry wasn't speaking up during that agitation."
"He said, 'Those who have bones in their mouths cannot speak.'"
"Please forgive me, Naseer Sahab, I say this with the utmost respect, but I would like to ask: who are the 'dogs' with bones in their mouths right now?"
Protest details
Jharkhand protests enter 3rd week
The protests over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations have entered their third week.
The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent probe, either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges.