Kangana Ranaut criticizes NEET protesters' abuse of Narendra Modi
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut has openly criticized the recent student protests over alleged NEET exam irregularities, especially calling out the "filthy abuse" aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.
She said this kind of behavior is just not okay.
Protests wrapped up after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
Kangana Ranaut brands protesters 'Generation gutter'
Kangana compared her own self-made journey to the protesters, saying she started working at 16 without burdening anyone.
She labeled the group "Generation Gutter," accusing them of wanting independence without accountability and describing their actions as "crass" and lacking responsibility.
The government has since promised to drop cases against protesters and introduce anti-paper leak laws.