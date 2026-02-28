Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in Patola saree at recent event

Patola sarees are more than just fashion

Patola sarees are more than just fashion—they're part of India's royal history.

Originating centuries ago in Gujarat and once reserved for royalty or bridal trousseaus, these sarees feature detailed motifs like florals and elephants.

Many traditional Patola sarees are made using a double ikat technique, a painstaking process that can take several months to complete, though single-ikat and printed Patola versions require less time.