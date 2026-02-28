Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in Patola saree at recent event
Kangana Ranaut, actor and Mandi MP, turned heads at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026 in a vibrant red and yellow Patola saree with geometric patterns.
She kept her look classic with a red blouse, gold details, statement jhumkas, a bindi, and minimal makeup.
Sharing her outfit on social media, she encouraged followers to check out the summit: "Rising Bharat Summit 2026 Do watch when you can."
Patola sarees are more than just fashion
Patola sarees are more than just fashion—they're part of India's royal history.
Originating centuries ago in Gujarat and once reserved for royalty or bridal trousseaus, these sarees feature detailed motifs like florals and elephants.
Many traditional Patola sarees are made using a double ikat technique, a painstaking process that can take several months to complete, though single-ikat and printed Patola versions require less time.
Kangana also shared some advice for her followers
Alongside her look, Kangana shared some advice: surround yourself with people who inspire you, avoid those without ambition or emotional intelligence, and be kind to yourself as you own your story—staying true to her reputation for speaking her mind.