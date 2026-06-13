Kangana Ranaut talks about Diljit Dosanjh

Years after feud, Kangana says she has 'nothing against' Diljit

By Isha Sharma 02:16 pm Jun 13, 202602:16 pm

What's the story

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about her relationship with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The two have been known to publicly disagree on issues, most notably during the farmers' protests in 2020-21. However, speaking to NDTV while promoting her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Ranaut clarified there is no personal animosity between them. "We are not against each other. We just had contradictory opinions about a certain event," she said.