Years after feud, Kangana says she has 'nothing against' Diljit
What's the story
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about her relationship with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The two have been known to publicly disagree on issues, most notably during the farmers' protests in 2020-21. However, speaking to NDTV while promoting her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Ranaut clarified there is no personal animosity between them. "We are not against each other. We just had contradictory opinions about a certain event," she said.
Disagreement details
Ranaut and Dosanjh's feud during farmers' protests
Ranaut was referring to their widely publicized disagreement during the farmers' protests in 2020-21. The feud started after she shared posts about an elderly woman participating in the protests, which drew criticism from several public figures, including Dosanjh. This led to a series of social media exchanges that became one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds in India.
Unmet paths
Will they ever meet?
Despite their public disagreements, Ranaut insists there is no personal animosity between her and Dosanjh. She told NDTV, "I've got nothing against that guy." "We've never even met in life." When asked if she would be open to meeting Dosanjh in the future, Ranaut simply replied with a "Why not?"
Film discussion
Will she message him if she likes his performance?
The conversation then shifted to Dosanjh's recent film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. When asked if she would message him if she liked his performance, Ranaut laughed off the idea. "That's too much, na?" she replied. Interestingly, both Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga were released on the same day, June 12, 2026.
Film insights
On 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' and threat to theaters
Ranaut also spoke about her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is based on the bravery of doctors and hospital staff during the 26/11 terror attacks. She said she was drawn to the project because it highlighted ordinary people whose contributions often go "unnoticed." The actor-politician also warned that cinema halls are facing an existential threat in the digital era, predicting serious consequences for the industry if theatrical viewing continues to decline.