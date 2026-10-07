Kangana Ranaut praises Modi's 25-year public service at Kullu
Entertainment
Actor Kangana Ranaut joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha in Kullu to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year journey in public life.
She said the Prime Minister's 25-year journey in public life is not merely an achievement, but an inspiring journey of service to the nation, public participation and unwavering dedication, and shared that it was an honor to witness the occasion.
Modi urges self-reliant India by 2047
At the event, Modi talked about building a self-reliant India by 2047, highlighting support for youth, women, and local businesses.
Kangana said she was especially inspired by his focus on empowering young people and women, as well as his call for everyone to take part in shaping the country's future.