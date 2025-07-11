Kangana Ranaut questions Diljit Dosanjh's nationalism
Kangana Ranaut recently criticized Diljit Dosanjh for teaming up with Pakistani star Hania Aamir in the film Sardaar Ji 3.
In an interview, she questioned, "Why is Diljit having his own path?" and emphasized that "everybody is a stakeholder" when it comes to building the nation.
Context of the controversy
Ranaut's comments come at a time of heightened India-Pakistan tensions, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Indian government has banned films featuring Pakistani artists, so Sardaar Ji 3 didn't release in India but did overseas since it was finished before the ban.
Diljit clarified he wasn't involved in deciding when the movie would come out.
Kangana's thoughts on the matter
Kangana contrasted Diljit's choices with those of soldiers and politicians who put national interests first, urging everyone to stay united on patriotic issues.
Her remarks tap into ongoing debates about whether Bollywood should collaborate across borders during sensitive times.