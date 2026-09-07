Kangana Ranaut questions Mandi officials over center-backed scheme funds
Entertainment
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is raising eyebrows after calling out local officials in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly mishandling government money.
At a district meeting, she questioned whether funds from center-backed schemes are actually reaching the people who need them, and made it clear that every rupee should count.
Ranaut alleges 30%-40% of funds diverted
Ranaut didn't hold back: she claimed up to 30% to 40% of public money might be going into the wrong hands.
She's pushing for more transparency and accountability from officials, especially with ongoing project delays and unanswered questions about where the money is going.
Her message: people deserve to see real results, not just promises.