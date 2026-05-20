'Be your own...hero': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twisha Sharma tragedy

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the recent dowry-related death of Twisha Sharma. In a lengthy Instagram Story, she condemned societal attitudes that allow such tragedies and lack support systems for women in abusive marriages. She also urged young women to prioritize financial independence before marriage.

Career advice 'Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters' Ranaut wrote, "So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day." "Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married." "My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you."

Empowerment 'Think about marriage only after you...' The actor added, "Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent." "Please you have to be your own hero." "No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry." "Build a life that you want, don't listen to anyone."

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Professional front Ranaut's upcoming film and political career On the work front, Ranaut will next star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film centered on the hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The movie is set to release in theaters on June 12. She was last seen in Emergency and has also been serving as a Member of Parliament from her hometown Mandi since 2024 after winning the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency on a BJP ticket.

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