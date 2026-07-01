OG jailer Kangana Ranaut returns to 'Lock Upp 2' 

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Ranaut's return will be marked by a crucial role

Ranaut is likely to play a crucial role in the first termination of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, which features 15 contestants. The show, hosted by Khan and Deshmukh, has already seen some drama among the inmates. At the launch event of the second season, producer Ektaa Kapoor explained why Ranaut wasn't resuming her hosting duties. "The entire format of the show...changed and...the...jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept."