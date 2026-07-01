OG jailer Kangana Ranaut returns to 'Lock Upp 2'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be returning to the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a special guest this weekend. She will be joining hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the "Janta Ki Awaaz" or the voice of the public. In a press statement, she said, "This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is." Notably, Ranaut had hosted the inaugural season of Lock Upp.
Show details
Ranaut's return will be marked by a crucial role
Ranaut is likely to play a crucial role in the first termination of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, which features 15 contestants. The show, hosted by Khan and Deshmukh, has already seen some drama among the inmates. At the launch event of the second season, producer Ektaa Kapoor explained why Ranaut wasn't resuming her hosting duties. "The entire format of the show...changed and...the...jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept."
Inmate profiles
Meet the contestants of 'Lock Upp' Season 2
The second season of Lock Upp features a mix of popular faces as inmates. Among them are Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Shreya Karla. The show is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum with Malaya Pradhan as the Executive Producer. It premiered on Netflix on June 27 and streams every Saturday to Wednesday at 8:00pm.
Film update
Meanwhile, Ranaut recently wrapped up 'Queen 2'
Apart from her reality show stint, Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting of Queen 2. The actor-director shared the news on Instagram Stories, giving a glimpse of the wrap-up party with the cast and crew after an extensive shoot that began earlier this year. The film will see Ranaut reprise her iconic role as Rani, a character that made the original Queen one of the finest Hindi films in recent times.