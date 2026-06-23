Ektaa Kapoor reveals why Kangana isn't returning

Why is Kangana Ranaut not returning for 'Lock Upp 2'?

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:26 am Jun 23, 202611:26 am

What's the story

The second season of Lock Upp, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, will premiere on Netflix on Saturday. However, it won't feature actor-politician Kangana Ranaut as the host. Producer Ektaa Kapoor has now revealed why Ranaut isn't returning for the new season. Instead, choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor-director Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting. Speaking at the show's launch event in Mumbai on Monday, she said that the entire format and vision of Lock Upp have changed for this season.