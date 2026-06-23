Why is Kangana Ranaut not returning for 'Lock Upp 2'?
What's the story
The second season of Lock Upp, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, will premiere on Netflix on Saturday. However, it won't feature actor-politician Kangana Ranaut as the host. Producer Ektaa Kapoor has now revealed why Ranaut isn't returning for the new season. Instead, choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor-director Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting. Speaking at the show's launch event in Mumbai on Monday, she said that the entire format and vision of Lock Upp have changed for this season.
Reason
'Nothing of the original show has been kept': Kapoor
Kapoor said, "The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept." "Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding."
Show details
Meet the contestants of 'Lock Upp' S2
The second season of Lock Upp will feature 14 well-known personalities as inmates in a high-pressure environment. These contestants will be cut off from the outside world and subjected to challenging tasks that test their alliances and decision-making skills. The show is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer.
Streaming shift
Major shift for the reality franchise
The upcoming season of Lock Upp marks a major transition for the reality franchise, which first premiered in 2022 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The shift to Netflix is expected to give the show a wider reach and a fresh identity. Ahead of its launch, Netflix generated buzz through an innovative promotional campaign featuring masked qaidis (prisoners) appearing in public places and on social media platforms.