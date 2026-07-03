Kangana Ranaut sued for defamation in Bathinda as witness testifies
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut, who's both a Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor, is facing a defamation case in Bathinda.
On July 2, farmer leader Surjit Singh Phul shared his testimony, while Ranaut joined the court virtually.
The case was brought by Mahinder Kaur, an elderly resident from Bahadurgarh Jandian village.
Mahinder Kaur alleges 2021 X defamation
Back in 2021, Kaur accused Ranaut of defaming her in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The post wrongly labeled Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a well-known protester, and suggested people like her might be paid to attend protests.
The next hearing is set for July 18, so this story isn't over yet.