Kangana Ranaut urges drug crackdown and rural reforms in Kullu
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, is urging Kullu police to crack down harder on drug issues after growing concerns about addiction in the area.
At a key district meeting on Monday, she pushed for stricter action against offenders and checked in on how well central government schemes are reaching people.
Ranaut outlines Kullu rural proposals
Ranaut also highlighted ways to boost Kullu's rural economy, like encouraging crop diversity, getting more women involved in farming, and helping locals find self-employment.
She wanted officials to use digital platforms to promote organic products globally and called for faster completion of development projects so the benefits reach every eligible person.