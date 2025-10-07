Kannada actor arrested after actress accuses him of sexual harassment
Kannada actor-director-producer Hemanth was arrested in Bengaluru after an actress who was cast in his film Richie in 2022 accused him of sexual harassment, coercion, and cheating.
She said he promised her ₹2 lakh but only paid ₹60,000 upfront, then pressured her into wearing revealing clothes and made unwanted advances during a Mumbai trip.
When she resisted, he allegedly threatened her.
Actress also alleged he uploaded uncensored scenes without consent
The actress also alleged Hemanth uploaded uncensored scenes without her consent and secretly recorded private videos to blackmail her.
Police have registered an FIR based on her allegations of sexual harassment, coercion, and cheating.
Hemanth is now in judicial custody as police collect evidence around the alleged threats, bounced payments, and unauthorized recordings.
The investigation is ongoing.