Kannada actor arrested after actress accuses him of sexual harassment Entertainment Oct 07, 2025

Kannada actor-director-producer Hemanth was arrested in Bengaluru after an actress who was cast in his film Richie in 2022 accused him of sexual harassment, coercion, and cheating.

She said he promised her ₹2 lakh but only paid ₹60,000 upfront, then pressured her into wearing revealing clothes and made unwanted advances during a Mumbai trip.

When she resisted, he allegedly threatened her.