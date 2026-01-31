Kannada actor Dhananjaya, wife expecting 1st baby
Entertainment
Kannada star Dhananjaya and his wife, Dr. Dhanyatha Gauraklar, are expecting their first baby in May 2026.
The news came as a happy surprise for them—Dhananjaya said: "Though she's a gynecologist, being pregnant is a whole new experience for her."
The couple is holding off on picking a name until after the baby arrives.
Shifting perspective
Dhananjaya is wrapping up his projects so he can be there for his family when the baby arrives, saying he doesn't want to miss those early years that go by so fast.
Becoming a dad has shifted his perspective—he now encourages friends to embrace family life and wants to make sure his home is a happy, healthy place as they start this new chapter together.