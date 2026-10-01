Kannada actor Ranya Rao fined ₹89cr in gold smuggling case

Apart from Rao, Tarun Konduru Raju has been fined ₹49.51cr while Sahil Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain have been penalized ₹53.06cr each, per Hindustan Times.

The case dates back to March 3, 2025, when Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted Rao at Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai.

During the search, they recovered 14.213kg of concealed foreign-origin gold worth around ₹12.56cr.