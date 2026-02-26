ED names Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case chargesheet

Kannada actor Ranya Rao has been named in a prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in a major gold smuggling and money laundering case. The complaint, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), claims that over 127kg of gold worth over ₹102cr was illegally imported into India between March 2024 and March 2025.

Investigation details Alleged involvement in organized gold smuggling racket The ED's investigation revealed that Rao was allegedly part of an organized gold smuggling racket. The smuggled gold was reportedly disposed of in the domestic market through a network of handlers and jewelers. The proceeds from these sales were allegedly generated in cash and settled through hawala channels operating within India and overseas, per Times Now.

Asset attachment Properties worth ₹34.12cr provisionally attached During the investigation, properties worth ₹34.12cr in the name of Harshavardini Ranya were provisionally attached. The ED claims that these funds were layered and routed through multiple bank accounts and entities to project them as legitimate business transactions. Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Bengaluru airport in 2025 for her alleged involvement in this racket.

Advertisement

Personal details Who is Ranya Rao? Rao hails from Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. She completed her schooling in Kodagu and later pursued college education in Bengaluru. After starting an engineering course at Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering, she quit to pursue acting. She is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, who is currently the Director-General of Police for the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. Notably, in January, Ramachandra was suspended after several videos allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women went viral.

Advertisement