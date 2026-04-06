Kannada actor Sumukha marries partner Maitri Uka in Rishikesh
Entertainment
Kannada actor Sumukha just got married to his partner of seven years, Maitri Uka, in a quiet ceremony by the Ganga River in Rishikesh.
The couple kept things intimate, inviting only close friends and family for a peaceful celebration away from the spotlight.
Actor Sumukha's wedding photos draw praise
Maitri works as an architect and interior designer in Mumbai, while Sumukha is known for films like Yaanaa and Physics Teacher.
Their wedding photos popped up on Ivory Films's Instagram, drawing lots of love from fans who appreciated their low-key style.