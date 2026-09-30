Kannada actor Sundarashree appeals for financial help after 3-month hospitalization
Entertainment
Kannada film and TV legend Sundarashree has reached out to the public for financial support after being hospitalized for three months.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, she shared, "I am suffering from ill health and need financial assistance. I have been admitted for three months."
Sundarashree's theater roots underscore veteran struggles
Sundarashree, who started at the National School of Drama and starred in classics like Paropakari with Dr. Rajkumar, comes from a celebrated theater family.
Her open plea highlights how tough things can get for veteran actors facing health issues, reminding us that even icons sometimes need a helping hand.