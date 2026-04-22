Kannada 'Alpha: Men Love Vengeance' debuts on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
The Kannada action film Alpha: Men Love Vengeance just dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vijay N and starring Hemanth Kumar, it originally hit theaters in February 20, 2026.
Now, you can catch it at home in both Kannada and Telugu, making it way easier for fans across India to tune in.
Arjun battles syndicate and family
The movie follows Arjun, a hot-headed guy who looks up to his dad Shakthi, an honest police inspector (played by Achyuth Kumar). The plot mixes family drama with Arjun's fight against a crime syndicate.
You'll also spot Gopika Suresh, Ayaana, Avinash, and Ramesh Indira.
Music is by J Anoop Seelin and visuals are handled by Karthik S.