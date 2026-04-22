Kannada 'Alpha: Men Love Vengeance' debuts on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

The Kannada action film Alpha: Men Love Vengeance just dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vijay N and starring Hemanth Kumar, it originally hit theaters in February 20, 2026.

Now, you can catch it at home in both Kannada and Telugu, making it way easier for fans across India to tune in.