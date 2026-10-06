Kannada book fair at Mysuru Dasara October 11 to 20
Entertainment
This year's Mysuru Dasara is getting a literary twist with a Kannada book fair from October 11-20 at the Bharat Scouts and Guides grounds.
Expect 70 publishers, 90 stalls, daily new book launches, discounts, and cool events like 'Selfie with Sahiti.'
Karnataka's Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, will kick things off.
Karnataka Book Authority launches 12 books
The Karnataka Book Authority will launch 12 books on October 12.
There's also Bhavageethegalu music on October 13, student readings on the 14th, folk songs on the 15th, plus daily poetry sessions where you get a plant for reciting a poem.
Cultural performances continue all week, including Yakshagana and a traveling book chariot, making it easy to dive into Kannada literature and culture.