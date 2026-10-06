Kannada book fair at Mysuru Dasara October 11 to 20

This year's Mysuru Dasara is getting a literary twist with a Kannada book fair from October 11-20 at the Bharat Scouts and Guides grounds.

Expect 70 publishers, 90 stalls, daily new book launches, discounts, and cool events like 'Selfie with Sahiti.'

Karnataka's Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, will kick things off.