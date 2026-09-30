Kannada 'Dasara Kavigoshti' returns October 13 to 17 in Mysuru

Expect some big names: senior writer Vaidehi opens the festival on October 13 with noted actor Mukhyamantri Chandru presiding.

The Yuva session features poet K Shareefa and senior poet H Govindaiah on October 14, while children's writer Biligiri Krishnamurthy leads emerging writers in Chiguru on October 15.

Folk scholar P K Rajashekara kicks off Janapada on October 16. The grand finale on October 17 brings together senior poet Pratibha Nandakumar and senior poet Allamaprabhu Bettaduru.

Plus, a special publicity vehicle will tour Mysuru from October 5 to spread the word, so if you love poetry or just want to experience something different this Dasara, this is one event you shouldn't miss!