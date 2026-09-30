Kannada 'Dasara Kavigoshti' returns October 13 to 17 in Mysuru
Kannada poetry fans, mark your calendars!
The Dasara Kavigoshti is back from October 13-17, 2026 at the University of Mysore's B.M. Sri Auditorium.
With five unique sessions, ranging from witty Chutuku and Hasya to youth-focused Yuva, fresh voices in Chiguru, folk-inspired Janapada, and the main event, it's all about celebrating diverse poetic styles and bringing new voices into the spotlight.
Vaidehi to open 'Dasara Kavigoshti'
Expect some big names: senior writer Vaidehi opens the festival on October 13 with noted actor Mukhyamantri Chandru presiding.
The Yuva session features poet K Shareefa and senior poet H Govindaiah on October 14, while children's writer Biligiri Krishnamurthy leads emerging writers in Chiguru on October 15.
Folk scholar P K Rajashekara kicks off Janapada on October 16. The grand finale on October 17 brings together senior poet Pratibha Nandakumar and senior poet Allamaprabhu Bettaduru.
Plus, a special publicity vehicle will tour Mysuru from October 5 to spread the word, so if you love poetry or just want to experience something different this Dasara, this is one event you shouldn't miss!