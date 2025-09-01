Kannada filmmaker SS David (55) dies of heart attack
Kannada filmmaker and writer SS David died suddenly on Saturday evening after a heart attack in Bengaluru.
He collapsed at a pharmacy around 7:30pm and was rushed to S.S. Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
Since his immediate family isn't in the city, his body is currently at Victoria Hospital while police coordinate with relatives for funeral plans.
David's work in the film industry
David made his mark on Kannada cinema in the 1990s, directing movies like Jaihind and Dhairya, and writing for popular action films such as Police Story.
His storytelling style left a strong impact on fans of that era.
Update on funeral arrangements
David's sister, who lives in Kapu (Udupi), has asked for his last rites to be held there since she can't travel to Bengaluru.
Police are waiting for further instructions from his family before moving forward with funeral arrangements.