Kannada filmmaker SS David (55) dies of heart attack Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Kannada filmmaker and writer SS David died suddenly on Saturday evening after a heart attack in Bengaluru.

He collapsed at a pharmacy around 7:30pm and was rushed to S.S. Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Since his immediate family isn't in the city, his body is currently at Victoria Hospital while police coordinate with relatives for funeral plans.