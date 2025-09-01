Uma Thurman's iconic characters you'll never forget

Uma Thurman has ruled Hollywood with her brilliant acting and unforgettable roles. Be it a high-octane thriller or a dramatic tale, there is no one better than her when it comes to playing a variety of characters. From Kill Bill to Pulp Fiction, her filmography is a testament to her versatility as an actor. Here, we take a look at five iconic roles and what makes her so special.

#1 'Pulp Fiction' - The dance scene In Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Thurman as Mia Wallace became instantly iconic. Her performance was both mysterious and mesmerizing, especially in the legendary dance sequence with John Travolta's character. The movie's non-linear storyline and sharp dialogue gave Thurman a chance to display her talent at conveying complex emotions with finesse.

#2 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' - The Bride's Revenge Thurman's role as Beatrix Kiddo, aka The Bride, in Kill Bill: Volume 1, remains one of her most celebrated performances. Directed by Tarantino, this action-packed flick demanded intense physical preparation from Thurman. Her portrayal of the woman on a revenge tour was both powerful and emotionally charged, winning critical acclaim for its depth and intensity.

#3 'Kill Bill: Volume 2' - Completing the saga Continuing from where the first installment left off, Kill Bill: Volume 2 saw Thurman reprising her role as The Bride. This sequel delved deeper into the character's backstory and motivations. Thurman's performance was lauded for its emotional complexity as she navigated themes of redemption and closure, while maintaining the fierce determination that defined her character.

#4 'Gattaca' - A dystopian future In Andrew Niccol's iconic science fiction film Gattaca, Thurman played the enigmatic Irene Cassini. Set in a dystopian future where genetic engineering determines the social class, Irene is a multi-dimensional character who defies all norms of society. The role saw Thurman deliver the perfect balance between vulnerability and strength in an intelligent story.