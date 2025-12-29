Kannada-Tamil actor Nandini CM dies by suicide in Bengaluru Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Nandini CM, a 26-year-old Kannada and Tamil TV actor, died by suicide late Sunday night at her PG accommodation in Bengaluru.

She was found in her room after returning from her boyfriend's place; the police were alerted after her boyfriend and PG staff discovered she was unresponsive.

A suicide note and diary mentioned struggles with depression, family pressure about marriage, and career worries.

Her family does not suspect foul play.