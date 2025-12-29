Kannada-Tamil actor Nandini CM dies by suicide in Bengaluru
Nandini CM, a 26-year-old Kannada and Tamil TV actor, died by suicide late Sunday night at her PG accommodation in Bengaluru.
She was found in her room after returning from her boyfriend's place; the police were alerted after her boyfriend and PG staff discovered she was unresponsive.
A suicide note and diary mentioned struggles with depression, family pressure about marriage, and career worries.
Her family does not suspect foul play.
Who was Nandini?
Hailing from Kotturu in Vijayanagara district, Nandini was the elder daughter of two teachers.
She studied engineering before following her passion for acting, training professionally and landing roles in popular Kannada serials like Jeeva Hoovagide and Sangharsha, as well as playing dual roles in the Tamil show Gowri.
Despite early success on screen, she faced personal challenges behind the scenes.