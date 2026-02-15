'Kannamma' Roshni Haripriyan marries longtime partner: See inside
Roshni Haripriyan, best known as Kannamma from the hit Tamil TV show, just tied the knot with her longtime partner KS Sundara Murthy.
Their wedding, held on February 15, 2026, was a close-knit celebration with family and friends, filled with traditional rituals and happy moments.
Guest list and career switch
The guest list was small but special, including TV friends like Kanmani Manoharan, Arun Prasath, and Farina Azad. Fans flooded social media with congratulations for the couple.
Before becoming a familiar face on TV, Roshni studied human biology at Ethiraj College in Chennai and worked as an investment banker and model—quite the career switch!