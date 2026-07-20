Kantar: Connected TV reaches 166 million monthly viewers in India
Entertainment
Connected TV (CTV) is having a moment in India, with 166 million people tuning in every month as of early 2026, a jump of 23% from last year.
Kantar's Media Compass Report says CTV has become a go-to entertainment source and is now helping advertisers reach audiences beyond regular linear TV.
About 59 million use only CTV
About 36% of CTV users (59 million) stream exclusively on this platform, showing just how much viewing habits are changing.
Most viewers belong to the NCCS A group, making CTV a prime spot for premium ads.
The audience is pretty evenly split between men and women, and nearly half are aged 25-44, so it's definitely catching younger eyes.
Plus, one-third of viewers live in rural areas, meaning CTV's reach keeps expanding.