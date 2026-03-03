'Female actors at...': 'Kantara' actor speaks against inappropriate camera angles

Sapthami Gowda, the Kantara actor, has taken a stand against photographers and camera operators who film female actors from inappropriate angles at public events. She took to her Instagram Stories to write that such zoom-ins focus more on their bodies than their work. "Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles," she wrote.

Statement 'Unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies...' Gowda wrote, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue." "Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work." "This behavior, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable." She added that they are here for their craft and cinema.

Demand for respect Call for professionalism, basic respect Gowda continued, "We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles." "They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated." "We expected those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency." The actor concluded her note by urging journalists and media friends to support this issue.

Industry support Other actors have also spoken out about this Gowda's statement follows similar complaints from other actors. In the past, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Ayesha Khan have all spoken out against being objectified by paparazzi. They have also called for more respect and professionalism from those in the media.

