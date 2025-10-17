'Kantara: Chapter 1' rules box office in India

Film is already a massive hit in Karnataka

The movie opened huge in Karnataka with ₹130.75 crore in its first week and hit ₹186.05 crore in just 14 days—overtaking both Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2 as the state's top-grosser.

Nationally, it's already crossed ₹485.40 crore and is heading toward the ₹700 crore mark worldwide, with some projections suggesting it could cross ₹250 crore in Karnataka.