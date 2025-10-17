'Kantara: Chapter 1' rules box office in India
Kantara: Chapter 1, a mythic action-drama directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is making waves across India.
Featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, the film draws from Kannada folklore and was released in seven languages, quickly turning into a pan-Indian hit.
Film is already a massive hit in Karnataka
The movie opened huge in Karnataka with ₹130.75 crore in its first week and hit ₹186.05 crore in just 14 days—overtaking both Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2 as the state's top-grosser.
Nationally, it's already crossed ₹485.40 crore and is heading toward the ₹700 crore mark worldwide, with some projections suggesting it could cross ₹250 crore in Karnataka.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into films that blend supernatural vibes with local legends—and want to see what everyone's talking about—Kantara: Chapter 1 is worth checking out.
Its unique mix of culture and action is clearly connecting with audiences everywhere.