'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty's journey from tea-seller to superstar Entertainment Oct 13, 2025

Rishab Shetty, now known for directing and starring in Kantara: Chapter 1, started out doing odd jobs—including selling tea powder—before breaking into films.

His big break came with Kantara, and its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, became a massive hit and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning over ₹500 crore domestically and ₹600 crore globally.