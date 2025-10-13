Next Article
'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty's journey from tea-seller to superstar
Rishab Shetty, now known for directing and starring in Kantara: Chapter 1, started out doing odd jobs—including selling tea powder—before breaking into films.
His big break came with Kantara, and its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, became a massive hit and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning over ₹500 crore domestically and ₹600 crore globally.
'Kantara' and its monumental success
Kantara: Chapter 1 stands out for blending local culture with gripping storytelling, drawing inspiration from the traditional Yakshagana theater form.
The film made a huge impact both in India (₹500 crore) and worldwide (₹600 crore).
Shetty's passion for sharing stories from his region has truly paid off, making him a standout name in Indian cinema today.