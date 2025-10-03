'Kantara' is back! Here's everything to know about new prequel

The original Kantara started slow at ₹2.3 crore but grew steadily to a massive ₹407 crore worldwide. The new prequel smashed records with over ₹60 crore on its opening day (October 2, 2025). It set advance booking records too—over one million tickets sold on BookMyShow by release day—and has become one of the biggest Dussehra releases.

Why you should watch 'Kantara' films

Kantara isn't just big in Karnataka—the franchise is now a pan-India phenomenon.

The first film made ₹162 crore in Kannada and ₹84 crore in Hindi; Chapter 1 is seeing strong turnout across languages, especially Kannada and Hindi belts.

If you're into unique Indian stories that mix tradition with thrills, this franchise is definitely worth checking out!