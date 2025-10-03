Amitabh Bachchan celebrates son Abhishek's kabaddi team's PKL title win

Usually sharing poetry or film updates, Amitabh 's public celebration highlighted kabaddi and the PKL. The Panthers—owned by Abhishek since 2014—have now won three titles (2014, 2019, and this latest in 2025), making them one of the league's top teams.

Impact of Bollywood on Indian sports

This win highlights how far the team has come since their last title before this season.

Their "Roar for the Panthers" motto and bold pink-blue colors have become well-recognized in Indian sports circles.

Amitabh's post also suggested how Bollywood might help boost homegrown sports like kabaddi into the mainstream.