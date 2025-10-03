Sai Pallavi has replaced Alia Bhatt in Nag Ashwin's next?

Actor Alia Bhatt , who was earlier reported to be in talks for a yet-untitled woman-led film by director Nag Ashwin , has now reportedly backed out due to a scheduling conflict. According to recent reports, actor Sai Pallavi is now in talks to replace her. The project was initially slated as Bhatt's next venture post her ongoing film Love & War.

Production shift Why Bhatt backed out of Ashwin's film Ashwin, who is currently recasting for Kalki 2 after Deepika Padukone's exit, may prioritize his woman-centric film in the meantime. However, this could conflict with Bhatt's schedule as she has reportedly committed to Maddock Films's Chamunda from March 2026. A source close to the production told Mid-Day that Ashwin has resumed talks with Pallavi for the action drama again.

Schedule alignment Will Pallavi join the project? Pallavi's availability for Ashwin's film will depend on her schedule. She is currently working on the two-part Ramayana and is expected to finish filming the second part by mid-2026. If her dates align, she could join Ashwin's project before he starts work on Kalki 2. However, sources insist that schedules and casting may change.