Diddy verdict today: What was he found guilty of?

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of prostitution-related charges. A New York jury acquitted the 55-year-old of more serious charges in July , but convicted him on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution. Each of these counts carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Sentence proposals Defense team requests maximum sentence of 14 months Combs's defense team has requested a maximum sentence of 14 months, while prosecutors are looking for over 11 years in prison. The convictions for transportation for purposes of prostitution are separate from the more serious allegations of using his staff and associates to commit crimes like sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor, bribery, arson, and obstruction of justice since at least 2008, which were related to the racketeering conspiracy charge from which he was acquitted.

Testimonies 'Freak offs' and other shocking details from trial During the two-month trial, Combs's ex-girlfriends and former associates testified about his drug use, domestic abuse, and "freak offs" that could last for days and often involved male escorts. One of the charges for which he was found guilty involved transporting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura across state lines for prostitution purposes. The government alleged that he knowingly transported Ventura and other male escorts across state lines and internationally for engaging in prostitution.

Manipulation tactics Testimonies revealed disturbing details about Combs's sexual demands Ventura testified that Combs would hire male escorts to engage in sexual activity with her while he watched and filmed these encounters. He also allegedly threatened her to use the footage as blackmail. Another ex-girlfriend, known as "Jane," testified that Combs pressured her into performing for "freak offs" by controlling her financially through paying her rent, although this was part of the testimony related to charges for which Combs was acquitted.