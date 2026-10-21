Kanwal denies financial crisis after interview taken out of context
Entertainment
Veteran actress Anita Kanwal wants everyone to know she's not facing a financial crisis, despite what recent headlines suggest.
The rumors started after an old interview was taken out of context, making it seem like she needed money.
In a video message, Kanwal called out the misleading reports and cleared up her real situation.
Kanwal says she is financially stable
Kanwal explained, "I am not bankrupt. I'm financially stable and have enough savings to last me over a year without work."
She shared that seeing her words twisted caused her real stress and sleepless nights.
Her message is simple: don't believe everything you read; she's doing just fine and isn't in any financial trouble.