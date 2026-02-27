Kanye West's New Delhi concert: Everything to know

Kanye West is finally coming to India! The Grammy-winning rapper will perform his debut show at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in April 2026. Tickets dropped on February 18 via District by Zomato and are already in high demand.

Limited-edition merch drop To mark the occasion, Kanye is launching a limited-edition "Global Mystery Mandate" merch line—available only for this New Delhi concert.

The collection goes live on February 28 at 1:00pm IST and turns regular clothing into collectible pieces just for this show.

Exclusive to ticket holders If you've got a ticket, you'll get priority access to the new merch drop.

The pieces are positioned as mysterious, high-value collectibles exclusive to the New Delhi stop.